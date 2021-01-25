https://noqreport.com/2021/01/25/newsom-to-lift-covid-restrictions-as-recall-efforts-gain-momentum/

California Governor Gavin Newsom has held his state in the strictest lockdown level for months. Five days following the inauguration of Joe Biden, he’s decided that the coast is clear for him to try to resuscitate his dying economy before it’s beyond repair. According to multiple sources, his office has alerted various industries that Monday will mark the end of the current lockdown protocols.

I’m not sure if this means the region will fall back into the tier system, but no matter what it would mean less restrictions. The CRA says it was informed of the lift today by Newsom’s administration but the formal announcement won’t be until tomorrow — Mederios Babb (@mederiosbabb) January 25, 2021

Here’s a look at the email sent to all CRA members. pic.twitter.com/3xRyrubCKB — Mederios Babb (@mederiosbabb) January 25, 2021

Here is the body of an email sent out Sunday night by the California Restaurant Association to all of their members:

Late this evening, senior officials in the Newsom administration informed us that the Governor will announce tomorrow that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in all regions of the state.

The regions of the state currently under the stay-at-home order are: Bay Area; Southern California; and San Joaquin Valley. Two other regions – Northern California and Sacramento region – are currently not under the stay-at-home order.

Again, a formal announcement is expected tomorrow and we will send you further information as soon as it’s available. For now, we thought you’d like to know this good news.

While this is good news for businesses, it’s also a slap in the face to them. Nothing has changed since the orders were first initiated other than further economic hardship. The trigger-point for these lockdowns was 85% ICU capacity. Some of the regions affected are at or above 100% and nearly all of them are still above 85%. This tells us the whole thing was political. As I reported in December:

Despite mounting scientific evidence that lockdowns do not work to slow the spread of COVID-19, many are reacting to the news by condemning Newsom for putting their lives at risk. California has jumped into the lead in the nation for coronavirus cases throughout the various lockdowns they’ve suffered through over the last eleven months.

ICU availability in Southern California is at 0%! They just detected a novel strain of COVID currently only in CA! They’re literally lifting air quality regulations in LA so they can burn more corpses! And Newsom’s response is to ease restrictions?! I feel like I’m going insane. https://t.co/IrfNWM8ciz — Aidan Smith (@aidan_smx) January 25, 2021

what the fuck is this @GavinNewsom LA is already a festering shithole of covid… you should be focusing on getting us the vaccine, but instead you embolden these dumb fucks to act like we’re not even in a pandemic https://t.co/mq0aYhNgtt — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 25, 2021

Breaking: @GavinNewsom doesn’t have a plan to vaccinate Californians. https://t.co/GmLk2vvheo — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 25, 2021

Public data shows the situation in CA being worse now than when these orders were put in place in early December. Newsom is claiming he is making these decisions based on private projections, which he refuses to share with the public. https://t.co/oqZrryQxlF — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 25, 2021

ICU capacity is at 0% and Gavin Newsom is lifting the stay-at-home order? What the actual fuck?!?! — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 25, 2021

The timing of this move is conspicuously close to the inauguration of Joe Biden. But it’s likely the bigger concern for Newsom is the growing recall efforts that are now at 1.2 million signatures. Around 1.4 million valid signatures are required to trigger a recall election, so the group pushing for signatures are shooting for over 2 million by the March deadline.

America’s recovery is closely tied to California’s. With the fifth largest economy in the world, larger than the vast majority of nations, California cannot continue to rot.

Is Gavin Newsom listening to science? He claims he is. But criticism is being leveled from both sides of the political aisle as he allows his state to be decimated economically. This move may be too little, too late for the Governor.

