An NYPD cop shot and wounded the passenger of a stolen sedan that reversed into a marked police van in Queens on Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting took place after police tracked down the car thieves, both men, to 97th Avenue and Allendale Street in Jamaica around 10 p.m., Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said at a press briefing from the scene.

The men are accused of stealing the Honda, which was left running with the keys in the ignition, from outside 125-17 101st Avenue, police said.

Police located the stolen car less than a mile away using the victim’s cellphone, which was left inside.

Police near the scene of an officer involved shooting at 97th Avenue and Allendale Street in Queens. Wayne Carrington Police near the scene of an officer involved shooting at 97th Avenue and Allendale Street in Queens. Wayne Carrington Police near the scene of an officer involved shooting in Queens. Elizabeth Rosner

As officers approached the suspects, the 21-year-old driver quickly reversed in the police vehicle, leading one officer to open fire, Holmes said.

The 28-year-old passenger was struck in the chest. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The driver was taken into custody without incident, police said.

