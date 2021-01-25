https://noqreport.com/2021/01/25/oklahoma-politician-introduces-bill-to-create-bigfoot-hunting-season/

Oklahoma City, OK – An Oklahoma politician introduced a bill in the state legislature that would establish a Bigfoot hunting season. State Representative Justin Humphrey, a Republican, introduced House Bill 1648 last week. The bill would direct the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Division to create the annual dates of the season as well as creating hunting licenses and fees.

Article by Tom Gantert originally published at The Police Tribune.

The bill is scheduled for its first reading on Feb. 1. A press release posted on the Oklahoma House of Representatives website explained why Humphrey introduced the legislation.

“Tourism is one of the biggest attractions we have in my House district,” Humphrey said, according to the House of Representatives website.

“Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state. It will be a great way for people to enjoy our area and to have some fun,” he said.

Humphrey said in the press release he doesn’t want people to actually kill Bigfoot. He said the final language for his bill that specifies only the trapping of Bigfoot. Humphrey said he wants at least $25,000 that can be used as a bounty for the first person to trap Bigfoot.

“A lot of people don’t believe in Bigfoot, but a lot of people do,” Humphrey said, according to the press release. “Just like some people like to go deer hunting, while some don’t.”

Humphrey said he’s done work on more serious legislation, such as censorship and protecting the beef industry. Humphrey said tourism is just as important to his district for the amount of dollars it draws. Humphrey said the town of Honobia, OK, has an annual Bigfoot festival during October. He said the Bigfoot hunting season should coincide with that.

“Having a license and a tag would give people a way to prove they participated in the hunt,” Humphrey said, according to the press release. “Again, the overall goal is to get people to our area to enjoy the natural beauty and to have a great time, and if they find Bigfoot while they’re at it, well hey, that’s just an even bigger prize.”

