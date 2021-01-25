https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/oklahoma-state-rep-offers-bounty-anyone-traps-bigfoot-video/

An Oklahoma state representative is facing backlash after attempting to boost tourism with a fun and playful bounty on Big Foot.

Republican state Rep. Justin Humphrey has filed a bill to set up a “Big Foot hunting season” and even issue licenses for hunters who want to try their hand at capturing the legend.

Rep. Humphrey hopes to create a $25,000 reward for anyone who manages to catch one.

Believers in the mythical creature were so outraged by the proposal, however, that Rep. Humphrey had to clarify that they do not want hunters to kill Big Foot if they stumble across one.

“I had one lady just scream at me that she is going to make sure I will get beat because of this and told me I’ve lost my mind,” Humphrey told The Oklahoman. “I don’t think they understand what we are trying to do to promote our area.”

The area already has a Big Foot festival celebrating the legend.

“Tourism is one of the biggest attractions we have in my House district,” Humphrey said of his bill. “Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state. It will be a great way for people to enjoy our area and to have some fun.”

Rep. Humphrey says that while he has never encountered a Big Foot, he knows people who swear that they have.

“I have been in the woods all my life and I have not ever seen any sign of Bigfoot,” Humphrey said. “I have never heard Bigfoot, but I have some people that I know that are good, solid people who I will guarantee you 100 percent have said they have had experience with Bigfoot. So, I know there are people out there that you will not convince that Bigfoot doesn’t exist.”

