The New York City Police Department is seeking dozens of suspects in connection with a brutal attack on a 26-year-old male who was beaten, slashed, and disrobed.

The victim was reportedly exiting a bus when the attack took place.

What are the details?

According to WNBC-TV, a group of males and females assaulted the unnamed victim around 11:30 a.m. Friday in Manhattan as he got off a bus arriving from Atlanta, Georgia.

The New York Post reported that the male is from the Brooklyn area.

The outlet reported that police said the attackers robbed the victim of his cell phone and proceeded to take off the victim’s shoes, pants, and undergarments. The suspects also reportedly cut the victim with an as-yet identified sharp object, leaving slashes across his body.

The victim — who police specified suffered cuts to his head, torso, and hands — was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was in stable condition at the time of WNBC’s reporting.

The attack, which was caught on surveillance camera, shows hordes of people rushing to punch, push, shove, and hit the victim, who eventually ends up on the ground. While on the ground, other people in the group can be seen jumping on and stomping the victim.

Citing police sources, WNBC pointed out that all suspects then “fled the scene in multiple vehicles.”

Authorities are now asking any witnesses or any persons with knowledge of the attack to come forward.

People with any information on the violent attack can reach out to the NYPD via Twitter at @NYPDTips, or via phone at 1-(800)577-TIPS.

NYPD News on Saturday tweeted, “WANTED for ROBBERY: On 1/22, at 11:30 AM, in the vicinity of Canal St & Allen St in Manhattan, a group of individuals assaulted a 26-year-old male victim and removed his cell phone, pants, underwear and shoes. Any info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.”

