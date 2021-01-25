https://www.theblaze.com/news/portland-rioters-protest-deportations

Rioters in Portland, Oregon, once again targeted a federal immigration enforcement facility Saturday night, demanding an end to deportations of individuals illegally residing in the United States. They apparently took no pleasure in the fact that only a day before, President Joe Biden had announced a 100-day pause on the practice.

What happened?

The group of rioters descended on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the riot-ravaged Pacific Northwest city late Saturday night, forcefully calling for the wholesale abolishment of borders and any legal action against illegal aliens, Fox News reported.

“No borders! No nations! Abolish deportations!” the protesters chanted at one point, according to video of the scene posted on social media.

The crowd was classified as an “unlawful assembly” and ordered to leave the premises by law enforcement officers from the Federal Protective Service, a subset of the Department of Homeland Security.

“If you trespass on federal property with a weapon … you will be arrested,” officers reportedly announced in a pre-recorded message over a loudspeaker.

Federal agents eventually discharged a fogger and other crowd control methods in order to disperse the crowd.

But Biden halted deportations

The protests over the weekend were just the latest in a string of recent uprisings starting last Wednesday, the day of Biden’s inauguration.

During his first full day in office, the newly elected Democratic president issued a number of executive orders, one of which enacted sweeping changes to immigration enforcement policy, including “a 100-day pause on deportations for some undocumented immigrants.”

The move was met with swift denunciation from conservatives and the threat of a lawsuit by the state of Texas.

But the deportation pause is not the only immigration reform Biden plans to enact. He has also promised to provide a speedy pathway to citizenship for the estimated 11 million immigrants currently residing in the country illegally.

It’s not enough

But the changes are evidently neither broad nor forceful enough for some of the country’s more radical leftists.

Rioters in Portland told CNN over the weekend that their anger is fueled by an assumption that Biden will ultimately refuse their most urgent demands such as to abolish ICE and defund the police.

One rioter told the outlet “there is a lot of anger and rage” over social inequity among Americans, and that vandalism is how some choose to express their anger.

Another said: “It doesn’t matter who’s president: Black lives don’t matter … they don’t care about us. They just don’t.”

Last week, Antifa rioters in Portland attacked police and vandalized the city’s Democratic Party headquarters, spray painting “F*** BIDEN” on the building.

Some of the protesters carried a sign that read: ‘We don’t want Biden, we want revenge!’

