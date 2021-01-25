https://thepostmillennial.com/portland-teacher-indicted-over-violence-at-summer-2020-antifa-riot

In Portland’s first known instance, a case has been reinstated against an accused rioter who originally had her charges dropped last summer following an arrest at a violent Antifa protest.

Malia Lynne Trammell, 29, of Portland, was a high school teacher who has been indicted on one count each of felony riot, felony identity theft, second-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a peace officer and third-degree escape.

Trammell was a science teacher and assistant volleyball coach at Gladstone High School in Gladstone, Ore.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Trammel was part of a group of rioters who used caltrops, or metal spike devices, to puncture a Portland Police vehicle’s tire during a riot outside a police station in southeast Portland on Aug. 6, 2020.

At the riot, dozens of black-clad Antifa militants destroyed security cameras on the East Precinct before starting fires and launching large rocks, mortar fireworks and glass bottles at responding police. They also assaulted two elderly women from the neighborhood who attempted to stop the crowd from vandalizing the station. One viral video at the time showed Antifa assaulting one of the women.

Woman standing in way of people splashing paint, gets splashed herself pic.twitter.com/MbODxdgxny — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 7, 2020

According to police, when officers attempted to arrest Trammell after she allegedly damaged a police vehicle, she slipped out of her backpack and ran away. However, she fell after turning a corner and was arrested. Officers recovered multiple rebar spike devices in her backpack, according to a press release. Another suspect who was arrested that night was found to be carrying a loaded gun.

Despite the severity of the charges, Trammell was released without bail and her charges were quickly dropped by district attorney Mike Schmidt. But five months later, the charges were reinstated after police submitted additional evidence.

Trammell’s charging documents also accuse her of faking her identity to authorities, although details have not been released on the accusation.

An administrative assistant for the Gladstone School District confirmed that Trammell was employed by them but that she had “not been paid by the district since November 2019.” It is unknown if Trammell was teaching elsewhere during the time of the riot.

Trammell’s next court proceeding is scheduled for March 10. She could not be reached for comment.



