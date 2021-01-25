https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535669-portman-wont-run-for-reelection

Sen. Rob PortmanRobert (Rob) Jones PortmanThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s crisis agenda hits headwinds Bipartisan Senate gang to talk with Biden aide on coronavirus relief The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden takes office, calls for end to ‘uncivil war’ MORE (R-Ohio) will not seek reelection to a third term in 2022, he announced Monday morning.

Portman plans to make the announcement at a press conference in Cincinnati. In a statement, Portman cited political partisanship as a factor in his decision.

“We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground,” he said. “This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Portman, 65, has spent the better part of three decades in public office. First elected to the U.S. House in 1993, he left Congress to serve in the George W. Bush administration, first as U.S. trade representative and then as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

He won election to the Senate in 2010 and handily won reelection in 2016.

Portman built a career as a pragmatist, though one who rarely broke with conservative colleagues. In his statement, he touted 82 bills signed into law by President Trump Donald TrumpMore than two-thirds of Americans approve of Biden’s coronavirus response: poll Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run for governor Mexico’s president tests positive for COVID-19 MORE and 68 signed by President Obama.

He said he will serve the remaining two years of his term, though he wanted to make an announcement early to give other candidates the time to mount their own campaigns.

“I decided to make my announcement now because I have made up my mind,” he said. “Over the next two years, I look forward to being able to focus all my energy on legislation and the challenges our country faces rather than on fundraising and campaigning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Portman’s exit will open a potentially competitive seat, albeit in a state that has trended toward Republicans in recent years. Republicans hold every statewide office except the seat held by Portman’s colleague, Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSenators introduce bill to award Officer Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal Senate panel unanimously advances Yellen nomination for Treasury Senate Democrats file ethics complaint against Hawley, Cruz over Capitol attack MORE (D).

Republicans on Monday speculated that several members of Ohio’s delegation to Congress would explore the prospect of replacing Portman. Former Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciLobbying world Ohio is suddenly a 2020 battleground Democrats fear Ohio slipping further away in 2020 MORE (R) is a potential candidate, as is Josh Mandel, a former state Treasurer. Both Renacci and Mandel have lost bids against Brown in the past.

Complicating matters for Republicans who might be interested in higher office, Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineRepublicans eye primaries in impeachment vote Shellshocked GOP ponders future with Trump Governors respond to violence at Capitol MORE (R) faces term limits in 2022. Several prominent Republicans, including Renacci, are said to be contemplating runs for governor as well.

On the Democratic side, early buzz surrounded Nan Whaley, the mayor of Dayton who briefly ran for governor in 2018. Democrats also pointed to Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanJill Biden visits Capitol to thank National Guard Capitol officer claims MAGA hat was part of ruse to rescue colleagues: report Tim Ryan, Rosa DeLauro giving free coffee and donuts to National Guard stationed at Capitol MORE (D), who holds a blue collar House district in northeast Ohio that may be erased in the next round of redistricting.

David Pepper, a former chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party and a Hamilton County Commissioner, is also said to be interested in running.

Portman is the third Republican senator to say he will not seek another term next year, following Sens. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrOn The Money: Biden extends eviction moratorium, student loan forbearance | Stocks hit record highs on Biden’s first day as president | Justice Dept. closes insider trading case against Burr The Hill’s Morning Report – President Biden, Vice President Harris begin work today Justice Dept. closes insider trading case against Burr without charges MORE (R-N.C.) and Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

