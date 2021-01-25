https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-lift-military-transgender-ban

President Joe Biden is reportedly set to lift the Pentagon’s ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military.

What are the details?

Multiple

reports allege that Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Monday lifting the previous ban on transgender soldiers serving in the military.

In 2017, former President Donald Trump

announced the ban, which reversed the Obama administration’s order allowing transgender soldiers to serve in the military.

Following the announcement, Trump said, “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgenders in the military would entail.”

According to a Sunday night report from

ABC News, new Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will reportedly be on hand at a Monday White House ceremony for the signing.

‘If you’re fit and you’re qualified … ‘

During last week’s confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said that he would support lifting such a ban.

“I support the president’s plan to overturn the ban,” he said. “If you’re fit and you’re qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve, and you can expect that I will support that throughout.”

An individual purported to be close to the situation told the outlet, “The ban will be officially lifted tomorrow.”

This doesn’t come as a shock, as Biden in 2020 — then a presidential candidate — said that he would demand the Pentagon permit “transgender service members [be able to] serve openly and free from discrimination in the military.”

At the time he

added, “They can shoot as straight as anybody else can shoot.”

It is unclear at the time of this reporting how quickly the Pentagon would be able to enact a new policy.

The White House has yet to publicly comment on the reports at the time of this writing.

