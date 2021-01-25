https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/24/hunter-biden-stops-motorcade-bagel/

President Joe Biden went to Mass with his family Sunday but stopped the presidential motorcade on the way home so that his son Hunter Biden could make a bagel run.

The motorcade stopped for about nine minutes on the way home from church in Georgetown, according to the press pool, as Hunter Biden went to the window of the bagel shop “Call Your Mother” to pick up a takeout order.

President Joe Biden remained in the motorcade with Hunter’s daughters Finnegan and Maisy for the duration of the bagel run.

Biden’s coronavirus response director Jeff Zients is a major investor in the deli, according to The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere.

in addition to making good bagels, Call Your Mother has as a major investor Jeff Zients, who is running COVID response for Biden: https://t.co/tIFY05BbQl — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 24, 2021

Washington, DC, reporters and residents reacted to the moment on Twitter.

President Biden just left @CYM_DC in Georgetown after leaving mass at Holy Trinity. A Secret Service agent placed and picked up the order. Biden never exited his motorcade but did wave to a crowd of cheering onlookers. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/HbKnvr8sjm — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) January 24, 2021

This is the excellent Call Your Mother bagelry-deli in Georgetown, where Biden family stopped today. Pastrami excellent. One of first local outings by this President. pic.twitter.com/Hx7UVo8B1S — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 24, 2021

En route back from church, Biden diverted motorcade so Hunter Biden could make a food run at Call Your Mother, arguably the best bagel shop in DC. Hunter stood at the window several minutes for the takeout order as his dad and daughters waited in the car, per pooler @TomDeFrank — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 24, 2021

“Biden has now visited the same number of restaurants that Donald Trump did in his entire four years in office. The former President never dined anywhere in DC other than the steakhouse in his Pennsylvania Avenue hotel.” https://t.co/v7lfz22MTj — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 24, 2021

Quite a ruckus when the President has a hankering for a delicious bagel sandwich. ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ stops by my corner bagel shop Call Your Mother for a Sunday nosh. pic.twitter.com/W8tn68YDCA — Joel S. Hellman (@joelhellman_SFS) January 24, 2021

That endearing yellow house next to Call Your Mother was where @VeenaRaiji and I brought home our two kids, celebrated countless milestones, and fondly said goodbye to a charming chapter in our lives. Thanks @JoeBiden @POTUS for this unexpected reminder of the beauty of DC. https://t.co/gLdk2bYRG4 — Manish Raiji (@ManishRaiji) January 24, 2021

