President Joe Biden went to Mass with his family Sunday but stopped the presidential motorcade on the way home so that his son Hunter Biden could make a bagel run.

The motorcade stopped for about nine minutes on the way home from church in Georgetown, according to the press pool, as Hunter Biden went to the window of the bagel shop “Call Your Mother” to pick up a takeout order.

President Joe Biden remained in the motorcade with Hunter’s daughters Finnegan and Maisy for the duration of the bagel run.

Biden’s coronavirus response director Jeff Zients is a major investor in the deli, according to The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere.

Washington, DC, reporters and residents reacted to the moment on Twitter.

