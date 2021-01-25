https://www.dailywire.com/news/professors-demand-publishers-refuse-to-publish-books-from-anyone-associated-with-trump-administration

A small group of professors have joined a letter urging members of the publishing industry to refuse to give book deals to members of the Trump administration.

More than 550 publishing professionals, including some who are professors, signed a letter claiming, “our country is where it is in part because publishing has chased the money and notoriety of some pretty sketchy people.” The letter, which was reported by Campus Reform, comes after leftists successfully stopped Simon and Schuster from publishing a book from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) due to his vote objecting to certification of the 2020 election in certain battleground states. Hawley’s book was quickly picked up by Regnery Publishing.

This new letter contains signatures from authors, editors, agents, and others insisting the Trump administration committed crimes against the American people and should not be allowed book deals that would allow them to profit off those alleged crimes.

“As members of the writing and publishing community of the United States, we affirm that participation in the administration of Donald Trump must be considered a uniquely mitigating criterion for publishing houses when considering book deals,” the letter says.

“Consequently, we believe: No participant in an administration that caged children, performed involuntary surgeries on captive women, and scoffed at science as millions were infected with a deadly virus should be enriched by the almost rote largesse of a big book deal. And no one who incited, suborned, instigated, or otherwise supported the January 6, 2021 coup attempt should have their philosophies remunerated and disseminated through our beloved publishing houses,” it continues.

The letter then brings up “Son of Sam” laws, which were enacted in some states in the late 1970s following a belief that serial killer David Berkowitz, who called himself the “Son of Sam,” would profit by selling his story after he was caught. New York and a few other states have passed such laws and revised them after the Supreme Court ruled they were unconstitutional in 1991.

“‘Son of Sam’ laws exist to prevent criminals from benefiting financially from writing about their crimes. In that spirit, those who enabled, promulgated, and covered up crimes against the American people should not be enriched through the coffers of publishing,” wrote the authors of the publishing letter. “We are writers, editors, journalists, agents, and professionals in multiple forms of publishing. We believe in the power of words and we are tired of the industry we love enriching the monsters among us, and we will do whatever is in our power to stop it.”

The letter is not the first attempt by students and academics to punish the Trump administration. As The Daily Wire previously reported, students at Harvard University circulated a petition to keep former Trump administration officials from speaking, attending, or teaching at the Ivy League school. A similar move was made at George Washington University.

