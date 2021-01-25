https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600eeb005db3705aa0a6bb5b
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former press secretary to President Donald Trump, announced Monday that she will run for governor of Arkansas….
As was expected Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her run for Governor of Arkansas on Monday morning. Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement in a moving video on her time as White House Spokesper…
The Supreme Court declined to consider how far states can go without violating religious freedom when they impose restrictions on attendance at worship services because of the coronavirus pandemic….
More than 20,000 National Guard troops protected Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration last Wednesday. Then entire event was held behind barbed wire fences and numerous checkpoints. The regime feared no on…