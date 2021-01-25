https://www.theblaze.com/news/sarah-huckabee-sanders-arkansas-governor

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday that she is running to become the next governor of Arkansas.

What are the details?

In a video posted to her campaign website, the popular former Trump administration official took aim at “socialism and cancel culture” and claimed that America’s governors will serve as the “last line of defense” against radical leftist tyranny.

“America is great because we are free, but today our freedom and the rule of law are under attack,” Sanders said in the video. “I was the first White House press secretary to require Secret Service protection because of a credible, violent threat against me. We’ve seen violence in our streets, at a congressional baseball practice, and at our Capitol. This is not who we are as Americans.”

“To remain free, we must have law and order and resolve our differences peacefully. The radical left’s solution is to impose government control and censorship from the top down. But their socialism and cancel culture will not heal America, it will only further divide and destroy us,” she added. “Everything we love about America is at stake, and with the radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense. In fact, your governor must be on the front line, so today I announce my candidacy for governor of Arkansas and ask for your prayers and your support.”







“As governor, I will defend your right to be free from socialism and tyranny, your Second Amendment right to keep your family safe, and your freedom of speech and religious liberty. Our state needs a leader with the courage to do what’s right, not what’s politically correct or convenient. I took on the media, the radical left, and their cancel culture — and I won,” Sanders continued. “As governor, I will be your voice and never let them silence you.”

What else?

Sanders — whose father, Mike Huckabee, formerly served as governor of the state — is expected to immediately become the front-runner to replace Gov. Asa Hutchison as he faces term limits after eight years in office. She will now face off against Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the primary contest.

The winner of the Republican primary is expected to be the favorite in the 2022 general election despite Arkansas having a history of electing Democratic governors, including former President Bill Clinton twice.

However, the state has become increasingly red in recent years. In the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump won Arkansas with 62% of the vote.

Sanders rose to fame within the Republican Party during her nearly two-year tenure as press secretary, during which she frequently fended off combative questions from reporters critical of the president.

