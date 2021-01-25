https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/sarah-sanders-running-governor-arkansas/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Sarah Sanders kicked off her campaign for the governor of Arkansas on Monday with a nearly eight-minute video message posted on Twitter, playing on her past experience as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary.

“I’m in,” Sanders tweeted with the video.

Establishing herself as another “law and order” candidate, Sanders issued a salvo of criticisms against the Democratic Party, which now controls the White House and both chambers of Congress.

