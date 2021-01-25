https://hannity.com/media-room/sarah-steps-in-huckabee-sanders-announces-shes-running-for-governor-of-arkansas/

SARAH SMACKDOWN: Huckabee Sanders Calls Pelosi’s Budget Bill a ‘Non-Starter’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.02.19

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s potential budget bill Tuesday evening; calling her plan to re-open the federal government a “non-starter” because it fails to fund the president’s border wall.

“Speaker Designate Nancy Pelosi released a plan that will not re-open the government because it fails to secure the border and puts the needs of other countries above the needs of our own citizens,” said Sanders.

“The Pelosi plan is a non-starter because it does not fund our homeland security or keep American families safe from human trafficking, drugs, and crime,” she added.

Sanders’ comments echo similar statements made by Pelosi last week; when she called the White House’s tough-stance on border security a “non-starter” for Democrats poised to take control of Congress this week.

Read the full story at the Washington Examiner.