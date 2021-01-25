https://hannity.com/media-room/sarah-steps-in-huckabee-sanders-announces-shes-running-for-governor-of-arkansas/
SARAH SMACKDOWN: Huckabee Sanders Calls Pelosi’s Budget Bill a ‘Non-Starter’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.02.19
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s potential budget bill Tuesday evening; calling her plan to re-open the federal government a “non-starter” because it fails to fund the president’s border wall.
“Speaker Designate Nancy Pelosi released a plan that will not re-open the government because it fails to secure the border and puts the needs of other countries above the needs of our own citizens,” said Sanders.
“The Pelosi plan is a non-starter because it does not fund our homeland security or keep American families safe from human trafficking, drugs, and crime,” she added.
Sanders’ comments echo similar statements made by Pelosi last week; when she called the White House’s tough-stance on border security a “non-starter” for Democrats poised to take control of Congress this week.
Read the full story at the Washington Examiner.
SARAH SMACKDOWN: Huckabee Sanders EDUCATES Jim Acosta On ‘FREE PRESS’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.26.18
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders unloaded on CNN’s Jim Acosta this week; blasting the correspondent over the responsibilities of a “fair and free press.”
“Are you trying to say that this administration is the champion of a free press?” asked the White House correspondent.
“As I stated a moment ago, we support a free press, but we also support a fair press. I think those things should go hand in hand and there’s a certain responsibility by the press to report accurate information,” fired-back Sanders.
“Is there a responsibility on the part of the President?” interrupted Acosta.
“I think a number of people in this room do that every single day. They do their very best to provide fair and accurate information,” she added.
Watch Huckabee Sanders shut down Jim Acosta above.