The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump “will be fair” and move “at a relatively fast pace,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday. Trump was impeached earlier this month on a charge of incitement of insurrection. The Senate will consider the charge during a trial starting the week of Feb. 8. The House of Representatives and Trump’s defense team have time to prepare legal briefs in the intervening period of time, Schumer told reporters in New York. The delayed start will also let the Senate do other things, primarily confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees and advance a fresh CCP virus relief package. On impeachment, he added: “Look, everyone wants to put this awful chapter in American history behind us. But sweeping it under the rug will not bring healing. The only way to bring healing is to actually have real accountability, which this trial affords. And so …

