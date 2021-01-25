https://www.dailywire.com/news/super-creepy-lights-at-washington-monument-mysteriously-go-out

The Washington Monument suddenly went dark on Sunday night after the lights went out, prompting officials to investigate.

“The exterior lights of the Washington Monument are currently out,” the National Park Service (NPS) tweeted on Sunday evening. “We are investigating and will have them restored as soon as possible.”

The normally bright-white obelisk was converted to a shadowy stick with only the two red lights still blinking on top to warn aircraft. Social media users noted the odd look, with one calling it “super creepy.”

“The Washington Monument isn’t lit up tonight for whatever reason and it’s super creepy,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Democracy dies in darkness,” wrote another, borrowing the motto from The Washington Post.

The 555-foot-tall monument on the National Mall is one of the tallest structures in the city and residents often use it as a landmark when traveling. It’s lit up every night, 365 days a year.

“Washington monument and White House went dark tonight. No one seems to be able to explain why,” another Twitterer wrote.

“Bidens energy plan already taking shape,” wrote another.

On Jan. 11, the NPS announced that the monument would be closed until at least Jan. 25, saying it had received “credible threats” after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The NPS said some of the groups that coordinated the attack on the Capitol continue to threaten Washington, D.C. The park service said other closures may follow, including roadways, restrooms, and other facilities on the National Mall and Memorial Park.

“Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021. This includes the set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas. In response, the National Park Service will suspend tours,” the Park Service wrote on its website.

“These temporary closures may be extended if the conditions persist. The National Park Service will reopen areas as it determines that the conditions of concern are no longer present,” said the NPS.

But some 25,000 National Guard troops were called into the city and there was no violence on Inauguration Day.

On Saturday, the NPS announced the monument will be closed “until further notice” as a measure to protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19.

“Today’s public health closure is consistent with local and federal guidance, including the Centers for Disease Control, and was completed in consultation with the National Park Service Office of Public Health, which is led and staffed by commissioned U.S. Public Health Service doctors and public health professionals. The National Park Service will monitor public health conditions in the Washington, D.C. area, as well as the opening status of other nearby visitor attractions, and reopen the Washington Monument and other indoor park facilities as soon as it deems it is safe to do so,” the park service said in a statement.

“With the closure of the Washington Monument, all indoor attractions managed as part of National Mall and Memorial Parks, including Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument, Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site and the tour of the Old Post Office Tower, are now closed as a COVID-19 mitigation measure. Outdoor memorials on the National Mall remain open, as do public restroom facilities.”

