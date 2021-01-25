https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/25/thats-some-funny-st-blue-check-journo-claims-media-has-been-caving-to-the-right-for-a-while-and-whoa-nelly-talk-about-backfire/

Apparently, media outlets are caving to the right.

Hey man, color us shocked because it sure hasn’t seemed that way in the last few DECADES but what do we know? We only cover them every freakin’ day of every freakin’ week of every freakin’ year of our freakin’ lives. Not like we might know a thing or two about the absolutely REAL liberal bias in the media today.

But you know, it’s all a PLOT by the Right. MUAHAHAHA!

The right has expertly wielded the “the media has a liberal bias” card for a while, forcing newspapers to bend over backwards to appear “fair and balanced.” Reporting the news isn’t about being fair and balanced. It’s about telling the truth. — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) January 24, 2021

It’s about telling the truth.

Except the truth can become awfully subjective when reported by the liberally-biased lamestream media.

Sorry, not sorry.

They just call it ‘their truth.’

In a world where people think they have to share “their truth” that’s a very subjective standard. A better standard is to share the facts, and let people decide for themselves how to interpret those facts. Even then, you risk your opinion impacting which facts you pick. — matt dooley (@mdooley) January 25, 2021

pic.twitter.com/UXabtrScUi — 8 MASKS BETTER THAN 1 SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) January 25, 2021

So why don’t you idiots report the news? Trump never “incited violence”, but there it is in articles all over the place. The phrase “white supremacy” has all bit lost meaning because of how you clowns use it to describe anyone (including black folks) who doesn’t agree with you. — Jack von F*ckstick (@Wolfknight74) January 25, 2021

Ahem, orange man bad. Duh.

If you did your job, you wouldn’t have to bend over backwards to prove anything, but here we are. — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 25, 2021

Yes, here we are.

They each need about twenty mirrors.

Do you really believe what you just said? If so, you are so steeped in your own bias that you do not see things clearly. Some self reflection might be in order. — I’m fine… just fine (@aMNConservative) January 25, 2021

Some reflection?

More like ALL the reflection.

Media totally caves to the Right. Totally.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

