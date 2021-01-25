https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/tulsi-gabbard-asks-joe-biden-declared-martial-law/

With the National Guard now expected to remain in the nation’s capital during the second impeachment trial of former President Trump through March, a former congresswoman is asking President Joe Biden if he has declared martial law.

“President @JoeBiden, have you declared martial law? Because that is what it’s starting to look and feel like. Let our troops get back home to their families,” Tulsi Gabbard tweeted on Monday.

President @JoeBiden, have you declared martial law? Because that is what it’s starting to look and feel like. Let our troops get back home to their families. pic.twitter.com/FCbJTyAH3K — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 25, 2021

The Democrat from Hawaii appeared on Fox News to complain how troops were “mistreated,” being forced to sleep on cement floors in garages. She said the presence of the Guard in D.C. was a massive overreaction.

“The militarization of our nation’s capital was not only unnecessary … to send that message both to the American people but to the world that somehow our nation’s capital us under attack and threat of a siege of taking over, I just don’t think that’s the message that we want to send to the American people and to the world,” she said.

Gabbard, who was deployed to Kuwait from 2008 to 2009 as an Army Military Police platoon leader, asked, “What is it that they are trying to accomplish now by creating an enduring presence? That sounds a lot like a lot of the stuff that we’ve seen happen overseas.”

Radio host Mark Steyn, filling in for Rush Limbaugh on Monday, mocked the ongoing presence of the Guard in Washington, D.C.

“It’s impressive to look at them in the parking garage to see all these National Guardsmen in their camouflage,” Steyn said. “It’s a little bit odd in a virtually treeless city.”

“I don’t understand why they don’t have camouflage to blend in [city landscapes], such as 7-Elevens and Taco Bells.”

He said if the military were going to stay in the city, “There’s gonna be some new designs in the camouflage.”

Gabbard also urged Biden to denounce U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Barack Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan for treating half of Americans as “potential domestic terrorists.”

“Your leadership is needed now to denounce those like John Brennan & Rep Schiff who are advocating for targeting half the country as potential domestic terrorists,” Gabbard said.

“Truly unite the American people around our Constitution & the rights that are endowed to us by our Creator.”

.@joebiden Your leadership is needed now to denounce those like John Brennan & Rep Schiff who are advocating for targeting half the country as potential domestic terrorists. Truly unite the American people around our Constitution & the rights that are endowed to us by our Creator pic.twitter.com/OpemBm4biS — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 24, 2021

