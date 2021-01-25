https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tulsi-gabbard-raises-hell-over-john-brennan-and-adam-schiff/







Biden Must Denounce Schiff’s “Domestic Terror” Bill And Brennan’s “Insurgency” Comment

TULSI GABBARD: It’s so dangerous, as you guys have been talking about, this is an issue that all Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians should be extremely concerned about, especially because we don’t have to guess about where this goes or how this ends.

When you have people like former CIA Director John Brennan openly talking about how he’s spoken with or heard from appointees and nominees in the Biden administration who are already starting to look across our country for these types of movements similar to the insurgencies they’ve seen overseas, that in his words, he says make up this “unholy alliance of religious extremists, racists, bigots, he lists a few others and at the end, even libertarians.”

What characteristics are we looking for as we are building this profile of a potential extremist, what are we talking about? Religious extremists, are we talking about Christians, evangelical Christians, what is a religious extremist? Is it somebody who is pro-life? Where do you take this?

You start looking at obviously, have to be a white person, obviously likely male, libertarians, anyone who loves freedom, liberty, maybe has an American flag outside their house, or people who, you know, attended a Trump rally… A targeting of almost half the country.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Do you think the whole “deprogramming” of Trump supporters has anything to do with this?

TULSI GABBARD: I read a great op-ed this morning from a former FBI agent who made a very strong case for why this new domestic terror law introduced by Adam Schiff is wrong and is directly going to undermine our constitutional rights and freedoms.

This whole effort whether you were talking about the bill for people saying we have to deprogram these Trump cultists and people who voted for Trump because they’ve been radicalized, all of this just goes to further tear our country apart, and it moves towards what Joe Biden said in his inauguration speech that it shouldn’t happen which is a dehumanization of your opponent and that’s where his voice is so necessary right now.

He is the president of this country, he delivered this speech, his voice, himself became to the American people and he needs to denounce people like John Brennan and their statements, bills like the one Adam Schiff put forward and truly speak to the American people about how we must them together around the constitution and around our bill of rights, around these rights that have been endowed to us by our creator.

