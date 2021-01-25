https://noqreport.com/2021/01/25/un-american-the-fascist-extremist-left-now-wants-its-own-version-of-the-gestapo/

For some odd reason, the misinformation media is doing their best to keep something that happened almost 3 weeks ago in the forefront of everyone’s mind. If it had taken place in another context, they would have characterized it as a mostly peaceful protest.

Nevertheless, they are still talking about it as though it is still going on, exploiting the terms ‘siege’ and ‘insurrection’ without any context. It’s as though an event that took place in one afternoon is still reverberating in their minds.

The far-left extremists of course exploited their own version of the Reichstag fire as a convenient excuse to suppress free speech and censor conservative-oriented social media sites like Parler, as well as uselessly impeach President Trump one more time. This will give them another excuse to talk ad nauseam about this issue again with the Senate trial.

Why are the radical extremists on the fascist left still complaining about January 6?

It’s infuriating enough that they are comparing the events of that afternoon with the worst terrorist attack on American soil. But now it is becoming evident why they are putting some much effort into demonizing 74 million people and trying to outright suppress their civil liberties.

In an editorial from Tucker Carlson on how the Democrats are sending a clear message: We’re in charge now He noted:

The Daily Beast, the home page of our highly credentialed but none-too-bright ruling class, ran a piece with this title: “Can U.S. Spy Agencies Stop White Terror?” Other countries, the story pointed out, have domestic spy agencies to fight extremists at home. So, of course, we need one right away. What the piece does not mention is that those other countries include China, North Korea, and Kazakhstan. Domestic spy agency is a not-very-subtle euphemism for secret police. That is what they’re calling for.

[Emphasise added]

We can only credit them for being somewhat honest in that piece of editorial content since they openly call for the creation of secret police – or as they put it, an American Gestapo:

Washington could end up creating an American Gestapo, a secret police at the beck and call of a future president.

[Emphasise added]

They reference a bill that could come riding to the rescue, for just a dire situation of a mostly peaceful protest, that just happened to have been introduced almost 2 years ago: S.894 – Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2019

Follow NOQ Report on



The bottom line: The left uses language to normalize its radicalism

While they always like to project their radicalism on others, the nation’s socialist left has been to the extremes for years. They demonize anyone who does not kneel to their dictates or at least remain silent to seem more mainstream than they are. Leftist cancel culture means they can assert some sort of moderate position when this is nothing of the kind.

While they pretend to be mainstream, they foment policies of the extreme left, with a push for an American Gestapo the latest manifestation of these policies. There is no justification for this breach of basic civil rights. Every advocate of liberty needs to oppose this measure, no matter tribe or political party.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

