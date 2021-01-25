https://www.theepochtimes.com/updates-on-ccp-virus-china-pushes-conspiracy-theories-on-origin-vaccines_3670131.html
Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials that showed it was safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unfounded theory that the CCP virus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China. As the ruling communist party faces mounting questions about China’s vaccines and renewed criticism of its early CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus response, it is hitting back by encouraging conspiracy theories that some experts say could cause harm. California Resident Dies Hours After Getting Vaccine A person in California who received a CCP virus vaccine on Jan. 21 died several hours later, authorities said, adding that the cause of death isn’t yet clear. Authorities didn’t disclose identifying characteristics of the individual or say whether the vaccine was produced by Moderna or Pfizer. One hundred and forty-nine people have died in the United States after getting a …