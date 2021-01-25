https://thelibertyloft.com/california-woman-shares-how-california-is-targeting-small-businesses-in-coronavirus-lockdowns/

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sacramento, CA — Over the weekend, a new video of Jenelle Prieto from Lancaster, California made its rounds on social media. Prieto is a small-business owner who has been dramatically affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. Her business focuses on nail and massage treatments for clients.

In the video, Prieto shared how her business is getting ready to close down. She shares how she, like many other Americans, took her retirement savings and invested in a small business. In her mind, the risks outweighed the rewards and until the pandemic, her business was successful.

It isn’t the pandemic that is causing her issues now, it’s California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom still has his state under significant lockdowns over the coronavirus pandemic. Prieto shares that she has taken the steps and spent the money required by the state to operate her business, but is still not allowed to open.

You can see the two clips of the video below.

No Title “We are all drowning I know I am not the only one” pic.twitter.com/Z2XAbUyiPQ

Prieto’s story is a story that is being heard all across the country as Democrat politicians continue to hold their citizens and small businesses hostage. Large businesses, as described in the video by Prieto, are not having issues because they are allowed to open. As she explains, it’s a direct targeting of small business.

Prieto shared how her business will be forced to close in the coming weeks due to the shut down orders. Again, she is not the only one as small businesses continue to suffer through the pandemic but are ignored by the Democrats.

In September of last year, Yelp released a study that showed 800 small businesses were closing each day. Those numbers will only get worse as it’s clear Biden still has no strategy to deal with the pandemic. The only solution that Democrats have for the situation is to stay home in fear.

Small businesses in our country account for half of the jobs available. If these small businesses continue to close, we all know what is going to happen. Unemployment will continue to rise and the economy will crash. It seems like a dream scenario for the Democrats.

Instead, we should be focusing on how we can get these small business owners back to work. Rather than focusing on eliminating student debt and providing free housing, we should be focused on opening our economy so these people can continue to stay in business and provide jobs in their local community.

Instead, Democrats will focus on shut down orders that are not slowing the spread of coronavirus. They will focus on punishing small businesses, who are taking the steps necessary to prevent any possible spread of coronavirus. In the end, these moves by the Democrats will decimate our economy. Welcome back to another financial crisis, brought to you by the Democrats.

The Truth Begins To Set In About Joe Biden On Sunday, Sen. Rand Paul appeared on the ABC Show This Week, with George Stephanopoulos. George tried to get Sen. Paul to admit that there was no election fraud and that we should simply move on as a country. Rand Paul wouldn’t give in.

Jared Dyson is the Editor-in-Chief at The Liberty Loft and host of The Jared Dyson Show. Be sure to subscribe to The Liberty Loft’s daily newsletter. If you enjoy our content, please consider donating to support The Liberty Loft so we can continue to deliver great content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

