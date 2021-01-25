https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/wayne-root-unity-will-lead-death-america/

By Wayne Allyn Root

Remember the old New Orleans Saints coach Jim Mora who went nuts at a press conference? “Playoffs? Playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs! Are you kidding me?”

You can quote me today: “Unity? Unity? Are you freakin’ kidding me? There’s no unity. Biden can mouth the word ‘unity’ all he wants. It’s a lie. Democrats don’t want unity. They want to censor us, ban us, purge us, wipe away American history like it never happened, and then intimidate us into meekly going along with it all. They want us kneeling and saying ‘thank you’ while they destroy America and the American way of life. That’s what they mean by ‘unity.’ So, you can take your unity and shove it where the sun don’t shine.”

Got it?

I won’t even discuss the statements in the past week by liberals and Democrat politicians that sounded like acts of war. I won’t get into how they dragged conservatives and of course, white males, into the gutter. I won’t get into the way they slandered us, attacked us, denigrated us, slimed us, aimed hate speech at us.

I’m a S.O.B. (son of a butcher). My butcher father had great common sense. He taught me to “watch what a man does, not what he says.” So, I’ll just point out President Biden’s first acts as president.

*Biden had a record-setting first day in office. In a matter of hours, he killed between 70,000 and 100,000 jobs. He killed the Keystone Pipeline. He halted all oil and gas permits on federal land. He halted construction of the US-Mexico border wall.

These weren’t just any jobs. These were high-paying middle-class jobs in construction and energy. And ironically, these were union jobs. This is a disaster for the US economy.

*Biden offered up a radical amnesty plan for every illegal alien in the United States. Biden wants to give every illegal alien inside the USA (a Harvard study says there are 23 million) a fast-track to citizenship in only eight years. This is a disaster for America in many ways.

First, this radical amnesty plan rewards law-breakers. The rule of law and US Constitution no longer matter. We’re not America anymore, we’re “Mad Max.”

Second, these will become 23 million new Democrat voters. Republicans will never win again. Third, they will take jobs from and lower the wages of American citizens. Fourth these new citizens will bankrupt America as they all qualify for welfare, food stamps, free Obamacare and 100 other welfare programs. Fifth, they will overcrowd and bankrupt our public schools and healthcare system. Sixth, this will overwhelm the police, court and prison system. Seventh, this will encourage millions of additional foreigners to invade our border. Soon none of us will recognize America. This will be a country foreign to Americans. Lastly, Biden will have to dramatically raise taxes on American citizens and business owners to pay for this massive cost.

*Biden also froze deportation of illegal aliens scheduled to be kicked out of our country. How many American citizens will die because illegal alien felons were allowed to stay?

*Biden required non-citizens to be included in the Census- thereby increasing funding to Sanctuary cities and broke Democrat welfare states, while adding new Democrat Congressman to cities and states filled with illegal aliens.

*Biden reversed the Trump travel ban on passport holders from seven terrorist-friendly countries. Just what the American people desperately need- more visitors from Yemen, Somalia and Iran. I can’t wait.

*Biden rejoins the Paris Climate Accord and promises to add thousands of new environmental regulations. This will destroy manufacturing and energy companies, kill millions of high-paying jobs and dramatically raise energy bills on the middle class. *Biden’s day one priority was forcing women’s sports to allow biologically male transgender athletes to compete in girl’s sports, use girl’s bathrooms, and dress in girl’s locker rooms. This is a declaration of war on women- even if liberal mothers are too blinded by feminism, atheism, communism and dumb political correctness to see it.

Biden is not a “moderate.” He is either a radical Marxist out to destroy America, or a feeble old man with dementia, being used as a puppet by George Soros, Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, Ilhan Omar and other radical, extreme, crazed, America-haters to destroy this country. But it really doesn’t matter. Either way he’s leading us down the road to disaster, ruin, misery and poverty. He is going to turn America into Venezuela.

This isn’t “unity.” It’s the destruction of America and everything that ever made it great. I’m not in unity. Are you?

Count me as “the Resistance.” Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Wayne is the author of the new #1 national bestselling book, “TRUMP RULES.” Wayne is a CEO, entrepreneur and host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 PM to 9 PM EST and the “WAR RAW” podcast. Visit ROOTforAmerica.com, or listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/ or “on demand” 24/7 at iHeartRadio.com.

The post WAYNE ROOT: “UNITY” WILL LEAD TO DEATH OF AMERICA appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

