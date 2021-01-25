https://www.corbettreport.com/weekend-open-thread-4/

As I’m busy preparing for my upcoming speaking engagements (and as the third part of my Year Ahead newsletter series promises to be a lengthy and detailed report), I’m posting this open thread in lieu of this week’s newsletter. Please use this space to post news, information, questions, comments and thoughts on what’s happening in the world.

Also, since it seems that even some Corbett Report members are still checking for new work solely on ThemTube (tsk tsk), you may not realize that there was indeed a New World Next Week posted last week. You can check that out here.

Corbett Report members are invited to log in and join the discussion.

Not a Corbett Report member yet? Sign up today and join the conversation.

Filed in: Articles



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

