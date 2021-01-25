https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/world-economic-forum-suspends-invitation-president-trump-future-conferences-opens-years-globalist-fest-chinese-leader-xi-jinping/

President Trump was given a hero’s welcome Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in 2018 and again in 2020.

President Trump had a lot to brag about. Trump brought the US the greatest economy ever including the greatest stock market gains in history and the lowest unemployment rates in modern history.

But now that he is out of office the globalist elites are anxious to get back to their business. The founder of Davos, Klaus Schwab, told reporters he will likely not invite President Trump back to the elitist forum.

MSN-Bloomberg reported:

The former U.S. president, the star attraction of last January’s gathering of power-brokers in the Swiss Alps, is unlikely to be invited back, according to the World Economic Forum’s founder and executive chairman, Klaus Schwab. Asked by newspaper NZZ am Sonntag if he’d extend another offer, Schwab said: “I’d have to go into a quiet room and think about it. If I came out, the answer would probably be ‘no.’”

Instead, Davos opened this year with a virtual speech by Chinese Communist leader Xi Jinping.

The globalists invited the Chinese leader to lecture on the coronavirus and human rights.

That says it all.

“There is no doubt that humanity will prevail over the virus and emerge even stronger,” President Xi said. #DavosAgenda pic.twitter.com/8zBmCp5olF — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 25, 2021

The international community should provide necessary support for developing economies, President Xi said: “Equal rights, equal opportunities, and equal rules should be strengthened.” #DavosAgenda pic.twitter.com/PMQCiBlwQZ — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 25, 2021

It’s all a bunch of lies. Just all propaganda. — Brenda_Jean🌺💞 (@Brenda_JeanQ) January 25, 2021

