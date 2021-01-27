https://noqreport.com/2021/01/27/after-murdering-15-yo-girl-in-livestream-four-teen-girls-eat-lollipops-and-banter-about-their-feelings/

An infuriating and unique story on multiple levels is being ignored by mainstream media because, once again, it doesn’t fit the progressive narrative. Four Black teen girls participated in the murder of another teen girl. They livestreamed their actions at a Walmart. Then, they continued the livestream from a vehicle with cold apologies to the family of the girl they had just murdered while eating popsicles.

With the Black Lives Matter movement focused solely on police actions against people of color while ignoring brutal killings like this one, it’s no wonder mainstream media is ignoring it. They’re so busy pushing the left’s anti-cop propaganda that they have no inclinations to cover heinous acts like this. As 100percentfedup reported:

Social Media Giants Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok livestreamed the murder of a 15-year-old girl by four extremely violent teens. Afterward, the four black teens can be seen on the footage gloating, defiant, eating popsicles and smiling.

As Big Tech purges social media of independent and conservative voices for inciting violence, it seems to accept no responsibility for pedophilia or many other crimes on its curated platforms. In a shocking display of the state of social media and its effects on society, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok all carried the livestream of four incredibly violent teenagers, aged 12-14, murdering another 15-year-old teen at a Walmart.

At least one set of videos from the incident can still be on Facebook found, here. Shrieking and running ensues in the video, at which point one or more of the teens shout “I don’t give a f*ck!…Just stabbed that b*tch in the heart”

The teens continue: “I don’t give a f*ck…if she killed her she killed her–oh f*cking well…If she killed her she killed her…nobody give a f*ck. If she killed her, she killed that b*tch. Oh well. F*ck dat ho’. She dead now.”

They then begin filming again after getting into a vehicle. While in the vehicle, they calmly smile and eat popsicles. However, while smiling and defiant, one of the violent teens looks directly into the camera and goes on:

“We din’t mean to sayin’ that we said…but, but, yeah, we sorry for sayin’ F dat girl. Ya’ll know I din’t meantuh say dat. When–when i get in my heart, I just start goin’ off!” She then gesticulates wildly for the camera, seeming to have no care whatsoever about what she has done, only caring about her own emotions.

There’s so much here to break down. Let’s start with the fact that more than a day after the crime, Facebook still hasn’t taken down at least one of the livestream videos. They have participated in and in many ways egged on the cancelation of free-speech-oriented social media sites like Parler over violence on the platform while continuing to celebrate even worse violence on their own platform.

As for the four suspects, what can we say? They’re apparent nihilism and the sociopathic tendencies seen in so many of today’s youths isn’t random. It’s coming from somewhere. We can look to the break from Judeo-Christian teachings as a major contributing factor. We should also lay at least some of the blame on the narcissistic mentality fostered by our livestreaming society. The parents are obviously to blame to some extent. Then, there are the teens themselves. They’re young but they’ve chosen to participate in adult-style violence. There is no remorse other than how their “fans” were reacting to them on social media.

100percentfedup put some of the blame on critical race theory and Black Lives Matter itself:

The left frequently talks about ’emotional truth.’ Critical Race theory texts and university classes center themselves around deconstructing and dismantling paramount foundational Western paradigms, such as logic, reason, critical thinking, and Constitutional rule of law. They seek to replace those truths with a perpetually shifting seascape of choppy emotions and experience. Well, when the world is run on emotional truth rather than Western logic, critical thinking, and constitutional law, this is precisely the emotional ‘truth’ that will befall The West–and the rest of the world–as it is murdered by psychopaths who are no better or more intelligent than the girls in these videos raised by public schools and the government, rather than well-adjusted successful parents.

This is the goal and result of people with the ideology of Black Lives Matter, who seek to dismantle the Western nuclear family, replace it with a government one, and hide their true intentions once reasonable people find out.

It seems like every week there’s another story of teens committing violent crimes with no remorse. Our post-truth society, driven by Cultural Marxism and critical race theory, has fostered the nihilism we’re seeing in today’s youth.

