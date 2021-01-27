https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/attention-doj-why-not-indict-leftist-kristina-wong/
Hey 🇺🇸Trump Supporters🇺🇸! Skip poll lines at #Election2016 and TEXT in your vote! Text votes are legit. Or vote tomorrow on Super Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/ES34HV0yad
— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) November 8, 2016
Leftist Kristina Wong encourages Trump supporters to ‘vote by text or to vote late.’
Kristina hasn’t been punished.
Why was Ricky Vaughn indicted today for a Hillary meme?