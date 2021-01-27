https://www.oann.com/barstool-fund-recipient-receives-30000-month-to-save-small-business/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=barstool-fund-recipient-receives-30000-month-to-save-small-business
Real America
UPDATED 3:07 PM PT – Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Dave Portnoy is doing his part to save small businesses impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. The Barstool Sports founder has initiated a fund to help entrepreneurs stay afloat — and he’s raised more than $30,000,000 million bucks and counting. Chris Keller of All-Star Bowling in Long Island, New York, joined Real America to share his story.