With new push for a $15 an hour national minimum wage, it’s important for us to revisit some basic math and basic psychology, because using basic math and basic human psychology, we know beforehand exactly what’s going to happen. Let’s take a look.

For simplicity sake, let’s assume you have a store owner who has four employees who he or she pays Dollars an hour, for 40 hours each week per person. That store owner has been paying him or herself $100,000 a year. Now let’s assume that the $15 an hour minimum wage has been established.

Here’s the math: you have now increased each of the employees hourly wage by five dollars an hour. Do you have four employees, so now your costs have gone up $20 an hour. 40 hours in a week multiplied by $20 an hour equals $800 a week in extra costs. If you multiply $800 a week times 52 you have and extra $41,600 in costs per year.

Now here’s the psychology. Remember, our owner is used to you getting paid $100,000 a year from his or her business. Now, $41,600 of that is gone. It has been transferred to the employees by federal dictate. Will that owner just decide that they need to live on $59,400 a year? Of course not. Their lifestyle is most likely at the $100,000 a year level. Mortgages, cars, tuition, and vacations, among all of the other costs of living, mean that that store owner has to continue making $100,000 a year.

What is the answer? Any imbecil can tell you: You raise the prices of your goods or services! That is the way they will cover the added costs.

So, why do the Democrats want to do this? Any number of reasons, but here are three:

Punish small businesses, who are the backbone of Republican donors.

To ingratiate themselves with poorer voters who haven’t figured out that since prices will be going up, their $15 an hour won’t increase buying power.

Taxes. Now the employees pay more taxes. The owner pays more taxes. And since product prices have gone up, the total sales tax revenue goes up.

Pretty simple common sense, but who has ever accused Democrats of common sense?

