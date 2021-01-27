https://mediarightnews.com/bidens-press-secretary-jen-psaki-mocked-for-repeatedly-telling-journalists-she-will-have-to-circle-back-with-them/

President Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki has already held a number of press briefings in her new role at the White House and already, a montage has been made of her using iterations of the words, “circle back” when responding to reporters questions.

Conservative video clip creator Tom Elliott first posted the montage yesterday and said, “Summary of Jen Psaki presser thus far: ‘We’re going to need to circle back before we circle back to circle back on circling back so we can move forward with circling back and then we can circle back.’”

It has since been viewed over 1.4 million times as of the publication of this article.

DC Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy provided some context to one of the questions she had to “circle back” on.

Dunleavy tweeted Monday that “Psaki says she will circle back on a question about Biden’s executive order related to foreign countries & the U.S. power grid.”

That was after Dunleavy reported in the previous tweet that “Psaki won’t directly commit to the Biden administration keeping Huawei on the entity list & says it is under review, but stresses generally that Biden will be tough on Chinese tech abuses.”

Psaki says she will circle back on a question about Biden’s executive order related to foreign countries & the U.S. power grid. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 25, 2021

At her press briefing earlier today, Psaki said that the Biden team is “monitoring the situation” around GameStop.

Conservative activist Courtney Holland noted that the “translation” of that comment is that “Psaki will ‘circle back’ with us.” It is unclear if she has seen the montage or not and perhaps was trying to avoid using the phrase today.

Translation:

Psaki will “circle back” with us https://t.co/9iSQH7LPBz — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) January 27, 2021

Marysville, OH City Councilman Aaron J. Carpenter (R) earlier gave his opinion on Psaki compared to her predecessor from the Trump administration, Kayleigh McEnany.

“Psaki pales in comparison to McEnany and it’s not even close. Also, umm, I won’t have to circle back on this information,” Carpenter deadpanned.

Psaki pales in comparison to McEnany and it’s not even close. Also, umm, I won’t have to circle back on this information. — Aaron J. Carpenter🇺🇸 (@aaronjcarpenter) January 27, 2021