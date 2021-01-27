https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-bans-the-phrases-china-virus-and-kung-flu/

Here’s the section in Biden’s executive action that obliquely ties Trump’s “China virus” and “Kung flu” rhetoric to increased abuse of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders… Biden’s order mostly centers on ordering federal agencies to denounce and reject such language. pic.twitter.com/ANhX0QmaKp — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 26, 2021

Joe Biden signs an executive order banning the term ‘China virus.’

The coronavirus is widely believed today to have been created in a lab in Wuhan China.

This was one of 37 executive orders in six days.

Biden signed a memorandum condemning racism, xenophobia and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., and praising the communities for their contribution to combating the pandemic.

“The Federal Government must recognize that it has played a role in furthering these xenophobic sentiments through the actions of political leaders, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin,” according to the document. “Such statements have stoked unfounded fears and perpetuated stigma about Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and have contributed to increasing rates of bullying, harassment, and hate crimes against AAPI persons.”

Wait a minute…After months of being told it was racist to refer to COVID as a “Chinese virus” the WP refers to its new strains as “British and South African variants.” So you can use the name of the nation where it comes from, so long as that nation is not China. Got it. pic.twitter.com/IlXLNbRPvx — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 25, 2021