Jennifer Granholm, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Energy, insisted Wednesday that “clean energy” jobs will replace those that “might be sacrificed.”

Granholm’s remarks came during questioning from Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), who pointed out the significant loss of American jobs due to a long-term ban on oil, gas, and coal leasing and permitting on federal lands.

“A long-term ban on oil and gas leasing would cost 62,000 jobs in New Mexico, 33,000 jobs in Wyoming, and 18,000 jobs in Colorado,” Barrasso said to Granholm.

Asked how a ban would be “consistent” with Biden’s message of unity and job creation, Granholm said, “I think the president’s plan of building back better, which would create more jobs in energy, clean energy, than the jobs that might be sacrificed.”

“But I will say this, we don’t want to see any jobs sacrificed,” Granholm added, saying she must work together with “those states that have these jobs in abundance.”

Granholm also stated that the “licenses that currently are operating are not going to be disrupted,” saying that they will “continue to operate.”

