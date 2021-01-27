https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-energy-secretary-pick-called-republicans-democrats-awful-record-green-jobs-video/

Every time Democrats take power, we hear the same song and dance about green jobs. Remember Solyndra?

Democrats are never satisfied with the energy jobs we have now. Those jobs have to be destroyed to make way for green jobs that never seem to pan out.

Republicans called out Biden’s pick for energy secretary Jennifer Granholm about this on Wednesday.

The Hill reports:

TRENDING: Pro-Trump Meme Maker “Ricky Vaughn” Indicted For Using Twitter to ‘Spread Election Disinformation’ to Hillary Clinton Voters in 2016 – Faces 10 Years in Prison

Republicans press Granholm on fossil fuels during confirmation hearing Republicans on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee pressed Energy Secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm on fossil fuel issues during her sometimes tense confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Granholm, the former governor of Michigan, will be tasked with helping implement the president’s goal of expanding clean energy as part of an effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2050… Republicans, particularly those from fossil fuel-producing states, expressed skepticism during the hearing about replacing oil and gas jobs. In opening remarks, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who will be the top Republican on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said he won’t “sit idly by … if the Biden administration enforces policies that threaten Wyoming’s economy or the lifeblood of so many people in my home state.” And Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) expressed concerns over how long it would take for the jobs to materialize. “If you’ve lost a job that is putting food on your table now, it’s cold comfort to know that years from now, in a different state, perhaps with a different training … there will be another job available,” Cassidy said.

Take a look at the videos below:

Joe Biden’s Energy Secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm admitted that there are “jobs that might be sacrificed” with Biden’s federal lands fracking banpic.twitter.com/JMQ4ziXfXL — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) January 27, 2021

Biden’s Energy Secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm doesn’t disavow past comments that the US should “do everything we possibly can to keep fossil fuel energy in the ground” https://t.co/RFrg0wycWW pic.twitter.com/iYwBQkWqVQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 27, 2021

.@SenJohnBarrasso calls out Biden’s Energy Secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm’s failed energy record during her tenure as Michigan governorhttps://t.co/bulMRN5Avz pic.twitter.com/ghaDsszi87 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 27, 2021

Brutal questions, but totally fair.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

