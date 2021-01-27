https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-off-fast-start-executive-orders-know-can-explain-help-average-american/

Does Joe Biden know what he’s doing? Does he know where he is? Do any of Joe Biden’s Executive Orders to date help the American people?

Yesterday Joe Biden signed a couple more Executive Orders at the White House. He had a difficult time managing his pen, let alone describing what good the Executive Orders will do for average Americans:

Biden’s actions are not going unnoticed. A report by Kelleigh Nelsen at Newswithviews.com shares the following about Joe Biden’s initial Executive Orders after entering in the White House:

How do any of these orders help Americans? CNN provided a longer list of 30 Biden orders over the weekend:

Much can be said about every one of these orders. Many only reverse what President Trump did. Others don’t help the country in any way (for example, rejoining the China-led WHO with Dr. Fauci as the Head of this delegation). As a matter of fact, China is better off due to these orders than the US is.

It’s as if Joe Biden and the Democrats want to destroy America?

