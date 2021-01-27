https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/biden-state-department-reviewing-trump-administration-arms-sales-uae-and-saudi?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration is reviewing a series of weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates approved by the Trump administration.

The New York Times reports that the State Department is placing a hold on a number of the arms sales and transfers outlined by the former administration, the department says this is standard practice for a new administration.

“When it comes to arms sales, it is typical at the start of an administration to review any pending sales to make sure that those that are being considered is something that advances our strategic objectives and advances our foreign policy,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In November, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a $23 billion weapons sale to the United Arab Emirates “in recognition of our deepening relationship and the UAE’s need for advanced defense capabilities to deter and defend itself against heightened threats from Iran,” said Pompeo.

The sale, which has now been paused, included 50 F-35 jets, 18 advanced armed drones and a package of air-to-air and ground-to-ground munitions worth up to $23.37 billion. One concern about such a package is that F-35s are the U.S.’s most advanced fighter jets and may undermine Israel’s military superiority among its neighbors int he Middle East.

In December, the State Department approved a nearly half a billion dollar sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia. Democrats in Congress were thoroughly opposed to both sales, due to the role the Saudis and Emiratis have played, and continue to play, in Yemen’s ongoing civil war. For years, the UAE aided Saudi Arabia in their fight against the Houthis in Yemen, but withdrew forces prior to 2020.

Last week, Blinken said during his confirmation hearing that the United States would, under his guidance, end its support for the Saudi campaign in Yemen.

