https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-walks-away-asked-sacrifices-asking-american-workers-make-kills-thousands-jobs-video/

Everyday is jobs killing day for the Biden Administration.

Joe Biden killed tens of thousands of jobs his first day in office by canceling contracts with the Keystone XL pipeline.

Biden doesn’t care about Americans so he signed more executive orders today that benefit globalists and the government’s international interests.

Biden’s executive orders are aimed at ‘tackling climate change, creating jobs and restoring scientific integrity’ – whatever that means.

John Kerry, the Biden Admin’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, had a message to unemployed oil and gas workers today: MAKE SOLAR PANELS.

To hell with American workers.

Joe Biden walked away when a reporter asked him about the sacrifices he’s asking American workers to make.

WATCH:

