Dr. Deborah Birx, a leader in the Trump administration’s White House coronavirus task force, suggested over the weekend that President Donald Trump was being secretly fed conflicting data on COVID-19 — data that she was never shown.

“I saw the president presenting graphs that I never made,” she told CBS News. “So I know that someone — someone out there or someone inside — was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president.”

“I know what I sent up, and I know what was in his hands was different from that,” Birx added.

Former HUD secretary and retired neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, who was involved in the Trump administration’s COVID-19 response, was asked by Fox News Trace Gallagher to react to Birx’s claims.

“Why would the president be getting conflicting information, or is this the case of different perspectives, or are you buying this scenario at all?” Gallagher asked Carson on Tuesday.

“I was there basically from the beginning and I didn’t see that,” Carson responded. “But I wasn’t privy to all the things that Dr. Birx was.”

“What is troubling,” he continued, “is people are always finding ways to stir up the problems so that we take our eyes off of the real issues. We’re never gonna solve problems if we keep pointing fingers at each other and saying, you did this, and you did that, and now I must retaliate against you.”

“I mean, look what’s going on with the impeachment series,” the retired neurosurgeon noted. “It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever — the man is already out of office. And yet, we’re spending all this time and effort on that, because, ‘We must punish him.’ And then the other side will say, ‘Well, we must punish you.’”

“It’s like a bunch of third graders,” Carson mocked. “It’s so tiring.”

Birx announced in late December that she would be retiring from her position on the White House task force after helping the Biden transition team. She made the announcement on the heels of receiving significant backlash for a Thanksgiving trip to Delaware that seemingly conflicted with advice she gave to the American people.

Birx initially defended her decision to meet up with three generations of family from two households at a Delaware vacation home by claiming the visit was necessary to “winterize” the property and not to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The coronavirus task force figure later elaborated during an interview with Newsy on how pandemic precautions, like the ones she doles out to Americans, have affected her family. Birx said her parents had become depressed and “stopped eating” over the isolation.

“My parents stopped eating and drinking because they were so depressed,” the 64-year-old said during the interview. “My daughter hasn’t left that house in 10 months, my parents have been isolated for 10 months. They’ve become deeply depressed,” Birx added, noting the need to “recover from the trauma of the last 10 months.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, Birx had repeatedly urged Americans to “increase their vigilance at this moment” during a press briefing on Nov. 19 “due to the number of increasing coronavirus cases around the country and the potential for a post-Thanksgiving surge due to small family gatherings.” Part of the guidance from Birx “was to ‘limit interactions indoors to immediate households.’”

During the Newsy interview, Birx said that she will retire after she’s helped the Biden transition team. “I’ve worked since 1980 in the federal government, first through the military, then through HHS and then detailed to the State Department and detailed here,” she said.

“I will be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in, and then I will retire. … I only came into the White House to ensure that our COVID response could utilize whatever information I had from confronting epidemics around the globe,” Birx added.

