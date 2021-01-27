https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/27/buyers-remorse-alert-4-texas-dems-who-endorsed-biden-urge-him-rescind-oil-gas-eo/

We’ve already seen at least one labor union expressing disappointment in President Biden’s executive orders that will cost thousands of Keystone pipeline jobs, and that came after the union endorsed him last summer.

The buyer’s remorse is now extending to congressional Democrats. Four House Dems who all endorsed Biden for president are letting the president know they’re not happy with his EO freezing oil & gas leases on federal land:

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw responded this way:

If those Democrats didn’t see that coming they weren’t paying attention.

To be continued…

