https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/01/27/cnns-daniel-dale-reveals-how-its-gonna-be-with-fact-checking-joe-biden-it-doesnt-go-well-n317640
About The Author
Related Posts
We Must Talk About Miley Cyrus, Testicles, and Cancel Culture
January 25, 2021
Biden Gets Blasted for His First Official Lie/Broken Promise, Georgians Slam Him For His Betrayal
January 20, 2021
Antifa Member Who Filmed Shooting of Ashli Babbitt Charged With Rioting in Capitol — Who was He “Inciting”?
January 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy