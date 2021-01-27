https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/27/control-over-you-is-their-highest-priority-heres-a-great-thread-on-why-chuck-schumers-legislative-priority-is-climate/

If you’ve been following Twitchy today, you know that it’s climate change day at the White House and on Capitol Hill. Both President Biden and John Kerry have acknowledged that the transition away from fossil fuels will cost jobs, but as Kerry said, all of those oil and natural gas workers should be glad that they’re being given better choices for employment, like building solar panels and windmills.

As Katie Pavlich said earlier in response to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s rush to have Biden declare a climate emergency, it’s about control: “Biden doing so would give the federal government control over nearly every aspect of your life under the guise of ‘climate emergency,’” she tweeted.

Schumer was on with Rachel Maddow the other night, and when asked to list his legislative priorities, he answered, “Climate.”

Oilfield Rando had a similar response to Pavlich after hearing Schumer:

If you’re puzzled by this, let me explain: Climate change gives them control over everything in your life. Everything. Your job. Your home. Your business. Your wealth. Your movement. Your diet. Your vehicle. It gives them all of it. ALL of it. How did you not see this? https://t.co/6RSUkYfGjx — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 26, 2021

There’s nothing you can do in your life without using energy and leaving a “carbon footprint”. So, what’s the easiest way to control what you do? Make carbon a sin to be taxed and regulated. They convinced you and your kids that plant food is a pollutant. PLANT FOOD. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 26, 2021

“Why is this their priority?! Why aren’t they focusing on more important things?!” Oh sweet summer child. Control over you is their highest priority. There is nothing more important to them. Have you been in a coma for the past 9 months? — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 26, 2021

I get that this sounds insane, but let me see if I can open you up to at least the POSSIBILITY it’s a power grab: How many of your friends/acquaintances would go on television and tell the world the moon was made out of cheese in exchange for $400,000,000? Would you? — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 26, 2021

With climate change, we’re talking about taxing and spending hundreds of billions and perhaps even trillions of dollars. You honestly believe that’s not even a factor in all this, that POLITICIANS don’t care at all about that aspect of it? — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 26, 2021

It’ll add up to trillions, no doubt.

I get it, I’m just an anonymous shitposter with a glowey eyed Teddy Roosevelt avi. Why the hell should you take me seriously on this? I dunno, maybe you shouldn’t. But my credentials are pretty close to Bill Nye’s, so………. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 26, 2021

As the saying goes, we’ll start taking the “climate emergency” seriously when Kerry and Schumer do; their jobs certainly aren’t on the line, and Kerry’s not going to stop burning fossil fuels to power his private jet.

Yup, I’ve been saying this for a long time. They don’t give a damn about the climate, it’s always been about consolidating power and control. — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 26, 2021

In ancient cultures they did human sacrifice to change the weather. Same principle now, just veiled in deathly government regulation. — Fall Line Guy (@falllineguy) January 26, 2021

It was an easy sell once academia realized it would result in wider seats on the passenger jet and they wouldn’t have to sit next to Joe the plumber. — Dennis XXXX (@dennis_xxxx) January 26, 2021

If they gave a damn at all they would be investing billions in nuclear power and demanding that India and China stop building, never mind using, coal burning power stations. — Anna Muirhead (@annamuirhead) January 26, 2021

Or even that they build and use coal power plants that meet our standards for pollution. That’d be a great start. — Lance Vader (@LanceVader) January 26, 2021

Has the phrase “nuclear power” been used once today by any of the politicians insisting we have to transition away from fossil fuels? Not that we know of.

We all saw it. It’s an obvious power play. Unfortunately, those in power to stop it were unwilling to rock the boat. — President-Elect Raider Dave – Life Matters (@Raider_Dave13) January 27, 2021

Once the politicians realized that they could shut down the country for a crisis it was all over. — jim vogel (@vogel_jim) January 26, 2021

It’s a perfect answer for a politician. Give them a platform that you never have to prove was effective during your lifetime. — jason (@yellowtwisted) January 27, 2021

You forgot reproduction because they’re going to put limits on how many kids you can have in the name of climate change. Remember Prince Harry and no more than two kids for the sake of the environment while flying in private jets. — commonsense (@commonsense258) January 26, 2021

And don’t forget that any restrictions placed on us plebs won’t apply to the elites — 天才魔軍師アイヴァー様 (@nanimononaranu) January 26, 2021

…with zero political downside risk. It’s why even pseudo republicans like McCain jumped on board so enthusiastically. — “Be like water…” (@thekahoona) January 26, 2021

It’s like the racism play. It’s nit that they are actually concerned about these things. They want you to feel guilty and/or scared. If you do, you will be more willing to accept your punishment. — “Be like water…” (@thekahoona) January 26, 2021

between that and healthcare, they OWN you — Rani ~ Last of the Red hot Boomers🧨🧨💥🔥 (@MilitaryRosary) January 26, 2021

You are absolutely right. Climate and Health Care are their number one goals. With them, the Government will own you. — Richard Lloyd (@lloyd0501) January 26, 2021

Look at how much control they have with a virus. Ask yourself if you trust them with more power. — Lori, Breaker of Curfews (@lori_socal) January 27, 2021

Government has about as much influence over climate as it does over the virus. — Dr Malicious User (@dr_malicious) January 26, 2021

Rambunctious humans must be brought to heel by whatever means necessary… — Ellipses… (@timothypmartin2) January 26, 2021

You should pin this. pic.twitter.com/jz5gG6wbyL — God Save This Republic!🗽 (@JusLivinMuh2A) January 26, 2021

Some people want government to have that kind of control. — Rich Newton (@Rich_Newton_) January 26, 2021

Sadly the last election seems to have proved that.

