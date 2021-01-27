https://www.theblaze.com/news/coronavirus-cases-hospitalizations-drop

Coronavirus hospitalizations and cases appeared to peak and begin to decrease in the latest statistics measuring the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, hospitalizations have dropped in all four regions of the country.

Total hospitalizations in the country reached 107,000, a measure first seen in early December. Total hospitalizations from coronavirus reached a peak with about 132,000 earlier in January.

The tracker from The Atlantic also showed the seven-day average for coronavirus cases has dropped more than 35% from its peak on Jan. 12.

Despite the decrease in hospitalizations, the rates in both the South and the West are still near their highs, while the Midwest region showed a steep decline. The seven-day average for coronavirus cases is still relatively high, having dropped to the rate first measured at the end of November.

When the tracker compared coronavirus cases among the separate states, most saw a decrease or no change at all in cases. But among 21 states, the cases of coronavirus increased by 10% or more from the previous week.

The worst state by far in this metric was Hawaii, with a stunning 690% increase in cases. Montana saw a 365% increase in cases, while Washington state saw a 123% in cases, and Alabama registered an increase of 105%.

Coronavirus testing appears to be leveling off as well, but the seven-day metric for reported tests has reached 1.7 million tests per day.

Deaths from coronavirus declined most in the Midwest, with the Northeast seeing a small decline, while the South and the West saw an increase.

The Biden administration said on Wednesday that they would work to increase the supply of the coronavirus vaccine by 16% after it was ridiculed for setting a modest goal of a hundred million Americans vaccinated by the first hundred days of the administration. Reporters and others noted that the goal would have likely been met by the rate of vaccinations that was handed off from the previous administration.

