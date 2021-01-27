https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-dems-impeachment-frenzy-fueled-by-rage-anger-and-hate-for-donald-trump/

Senator Ted Cruz spoke with Sean Hannity Tuesday night on the Democrats latest impeachment fantasy; saying the entire episode is driven by “rage, anger, and hate” towards former President Donald Trump.

“The Democrats partisan, unconstitutional, post-presidency impeachment trial is getting a heavy dose of reality. It’s done, it’s over,” said Hannity. “45 Senators voted against moving forward with this sham.”

“The Democrats are demonstrating a lot of hypocrisy. They’re demonstrating anger and rage… I was glad to hear Biden make a call for unity. But Congressional Democrats weren’t listening to a word he said,” said Cruz.

“The very first thing they did was to charge down the road of partisan, angry impeachment trial. This is not driven by the needs of the country. This is driven by the partisan rage and anger. They hate Donald Trump,” he added.

Watch Cruz’ comments above.

