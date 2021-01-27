https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-missile-ted-labels-kerry-out-of-touch-elitist-after-telling-oil-workers-to-make-solar-panels/

Senator Ted Cruz ripped John Kerry Wednesday after the so-called ‘Climate Czar’ told oil industry workers to “go make solar panels,” calling the top Democrat an out-of-touch elitist.

“Rich, out-of-touch Dems lecture the thousands of blue-collar union members whose jobs are being deliberately destroyed by the Biden admin: Make ‘better choices.’ While you’re at it, don’t forget ‘Let them eat cake!’” posted Cruz on Twitter.

Rich, out-of-touch Dems lecture the thousands of blue-collar union members whose jobs are being deliberately destroyed by the Biden admin: Make “better choices.” While you’re at it, don’t forget “Let them eat cake!” https://t.co/NgSBxew5n3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 27, 2021

White House Climate Czar John Kerry spoke with reporters during a daily press briefing Wednesday; telling recently fired energy workers they can simply “go build solar panels” under the Biden administration.

“There are people who will hear this message that they will see an end to their livelihoods. What do you say to them?” asked on reporter. “What is your message to them right now?”

“What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices… That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels,” said Kerry.

“The same people can do those jobs!” he added.

John Kerry is asked what his message would be to oil and gas workers who “see an end to their livelihoods”: “What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices… That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels.” pic.twitter.com/i9TYXlD9Jg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2021

Watch Kerry’s comments above.

