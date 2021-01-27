https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/declassified-documents-prove-fbi-knowingly-willfully-lied-fisa-court-spy-trump-campaign-video/

On Tuesday night John Solomon went on with Actionable Intelligence to discuss his breaking report on Just the News.

Newly released documents prove the FBI knowingly and willfully lied to the FISA Court to spy on the Trump Campaign.

The documents came out now as President Trump left office last week.

John Solomon went on with Eric Greitens to discuss this breaking news on Tuesday

BREAKING: Recently declassified documents show that the FBI intentionally ignored exculpatory evidence that undermined Trump-Russia collusion hoax. The FBI knowingly and willfully LIED to the FISA court in order to spy on the Trump campaign.@JSolomonReports @JustTheNews pic.twitter.com/KzD5jSwjBP — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) January 27, 2021

The corrupt FBI knowingly and willfully used false reports to spy on President Trump’s campaign. The FBI and DOJ then later continued this lie to ruin lives and continue a fraudulent special counsel of President Trump knowing there was nothing there.

No one has suffered any consequences for this historic political scandal. And the fake news media refused to report on the greatest political scandal in US history next to the 2020 election.

Here is more from Just the News.

Four days before the FBI secured a surveillance warrant against him in fall 2016, Trump campaign adviser Carter Page repeatedly knocked down the key allegations at the heart of the Russia collusion investigation while talking to a government informant who was wearing a wire. Page’s unwitting statements of innocence to informer Stefan Halper were never shared with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court before it approved four warrants authorizing a full year of surveillance of Page’s communications. Page’s exculpatory statements were kept from the American people for four years until President Trump declassified them on his final day in office last week. They were obtained by Just the News. “The core lie is that I met with these sanctioned Russian officials, several of which I never even met in my entire life, but they said that I met them in July,” an FBI transcript quotes Page as telling Halper during an Oct. 17, 2016 interaction at Halper’s farm in Northern Virginia. At the time, Page was unaware Halper was informing for the FBI or recording him….

read the rest here.

