Democratic Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León was supposed to lead the council in the Pledge of Allegiance on Tuesday but was unable to complete it, KCBS-TV reported.

The 54-year-old managed to get through the first part: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.”

But then problems began:

On his first try after completing the first phrase through “the United States of America,” there was a long, uncomfortable pause until he added a newfangled word that sounded like “under visible.”

Then he restarted the pledge, and there was still a long pause in the same spot. You could tell de León was flustered as he let out a quiet, “Oh boy.”

He then plowed ahead — leaving out “and to the republic” — and then reciting the rest of it, after which he exhaled a frustrated huff.

How did folks react?

Reactions were a mixed bag on Twitter, with many folks blasting the councilman and others pushing back by saying the pledge isn’t that important:

“Sad and pathetic,” one commenter said. “It should be funny, but in all honesty it’s tragic and disgusting how these people that work for the government of the United States of America don’t even know the simple Pledge of Allegiance. It should serve as indicator of how ill prepared he is for his duty.”

“Meh,” someone noted. “I forgot most of that hollow propaganda after reciting it every school day for 13 years, and I don’t feel bad about it.”

“How disgraceful!” another commenter exclaimed. “That you could actually be an adult male living in the United States of America, and not even know the simple words to the Pledge of Allegiance. What rock has this slimeball been under? I can just imagine what the other council members are like!”

“The pledge is weird and fascist,” another user said.

De León later posted a tweet acknowledging his faux pas:

“Embarrassing, am I right?” he noted. “If you or someone you know got a good laugh out of my own ‘unique’ version of the pledge of allegiance, consider donating a few $ to https://nouswithoutyou.la. They’re doing amazing work in CD 14 to provide food security for undocumented immigrants.”

And folks reacted in a divided way again:

“There’s no ‘unique’ version. This isn’t pizza, or ‘your version’ of Mac n’ cheese. It’s the Pledge,” one commenter said. “It’s either right or it’s wrong.”

“Actually you’re wrong,” another user shot back. “The pledge is not some hallowed text handed down from God, it was written by a person, and as such, has been changed. Specifically, they added under god in the 50s to combat the godless communists. It’s changed a lot of the years.”

“Gladly gave to the fund — don’t sweat it, this country is more than a flag or a pledge to it…” another commenter said. “Just two weeks ago these reply trolls preferred the Confederate flag anyways.”

“You are right, but at the same time you have to know the fundamentals and history that help create this country,” another user noted. “That was no laughing matter, as a person who is in a public office of government should know the Pledge of Allegiance and Constitution.”

