Without specifying any threat, the Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin Wednesday warning that the Capitol riot may embolden extremists to stage additional attacks against the government.

The DHS said there’s “a heightened threat environment across the United States” that “will persist” in the wake of Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20, the Associated Press reported.

“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” said the bulletin, which was issued by acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske.

There was no mention of any ideological or political affiliation.

But the warning said the concern is about “individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives.”

The DHS said such individuals “could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence.”

The AP said the bulletin, issued through the department’s National Terrorism Advisory System, is “notable because it effectively places the Biden administration into the politically charged debate over how to describe or characterize acts motivated by political ideology and suggests that it sees violence aimed at overturning the election as akin to terrorism.”

House Democrats have introduced a bill on domestic terrorism that is aimed at conservatives, warns former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.

Introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021 would undermine constitutional rights of “almost half of the country,” she said in an interview Friday with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.

“We don’t have to guess about where this goes or how this ends,” the lawmaker said.

Gabbard, who distinguished herself in the 2020 primary by criticizing some of the far-left views of her opponents, noted the remarks last week of former CIA Director Brennan in an MSNBC interview.

Brennan said the Biden team was “moving in laser-light fashion” to uncover “insurgency” movements that are part of an “unholy alliance” of “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians.”

He said “law enforcement, homeland security, intelligence and even the defense officials are doing everything possible to root out what seems to be a very, very serious and insidious threat to our democracy and our republic.”

Gabbard told Fox News that the problem will come into focus as the Biden administration builds its profile of a potential extremist.

“What are we talking about? Religious extremists, are we talking about Christians, evangelical Christians?” she asked. “What is a religious extremist? Is it somebody who is pro-life? I mean, where do you take this?”

Gabbard continued: “You start looking at, OK, well, obviously you have to be a white person, obviously likely male. Libertarians. Well, anybody who loves freedom, liberty, maybe has an American flag their house or people who, you know, attended a Trump rally.”

She said that “once you start walking this down the path, you see where it leads to a very dangerous undermining of our civil liberties, our freedoms in our Constitution, and a targeting of almost half of the country.”

Kilmeade asked Gabbard if she thought the Democrats’ talk about “deprogramming” Trump supporters relates to the domestic terrorism effort.

“I think it does, very directly,” the congresswoman replied.

“This whole effort, whether you’re talking about this bill or people saying that we have to deprogram these Trump cultists and people who voted for Trump because they’ve been radicalized, all of this just goes to further tear our country apart,” Gabbard warned.

