https://www.theepochtimes.com/dhs-issues-heightened-threat-alert-after-transition-warns-of-potential-violence_3674162.html
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday said the United States is seeing “a heightened threat environment” following the presidential inauguration as it warned of potential violence in the coming weeks. Acting DHS Secretary Pete Gaynor said in a terrorism advisory bulletin that information suggests “some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.” Throughout the last year, domestic violent extremists targeted people engaging in non-violent protests, according to the bulletin. The extremists were motivated by issues such as anger over police use of force, COVID-19 restrictions, and the 2020 election results. Racial and ethnic tension has also driven attacks, including the 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. “DHS is concerned these same drivers to violence will remain through early 2021 and …