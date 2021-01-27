https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/dow-drops-600-points-worst-day-since-october/

(CNBC) — U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday amid disappointing earnings, while concern about heightened speculative trading activity deepened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 633.87 points, or 2.1%, to 30,303.17 for its worst day since Oct. 28. The S&P 500 dropped 2.6% to 3,750.77, slipping from a record high and suffering its biggest drop in three months. Wednesday’s steep losses wiped out its 2021 gains for the S&P 500 and it’s now down 0.1% on the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 2.6% to 13,270.60.

Boeing fell nearly 4% after its earnings report showed 2020 net loss hit a record of $11.9 billion amid the 737 Max grounding and the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of AMD tumbled more than 6% even after the chipmaker posted revenue and earnings that beat Wall Street’s already high expectations.

