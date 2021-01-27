https://thelibertyloft.com/dr-ben-carson-responds-to-bidens-latest-eos-in-quest-of-racial-equity/

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Charlotte, NC — Joe Biden has signed another four Executive Orders on Tuesday bringing his total, that we know about, to a little more than 33 Executive Order in six days. These latest EO’s are seeking to bring about “racial equity.”

Of the four orders, there is one where President Biden instructed the Department of Justice not to review private prison contracts according to The Daily Wire:

The order says that there are “a disproportionate number of people of color” currently incarcerated in the United States. It claims “privately operated criminal detention facilities consistently underperform Federal facilities with respect to correctional services, programs, and resources” that help prepare inmates to reenter society. “There is broad consensus that our current system of mass incarceration imposes significant costs and hardships on our society and communities and does not make us safer,” the order reads. “To decrease incarceration levels, we must reduce profit-based incentives to incarcerate by phasing out the federal government’s reliance on privately operated criminal detention facilities.”

The directive to the DOJ is not the only directive given as Biden also ordered the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to fully implement the Fair Housing Act requirements.

Former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson responded to this action by going after the Biden administration for framing the issues with housing in terms of race.

“We don’t need to do that,” Carson said on Fox News airwaves in response to the “racial” framing. “What we need to do, again, is look at the reasons that people are having trouble buying houses. A lot of times it’s because of the financing, and the way to financing was administered. And those are the kind of things we were working on very seriously, and have made some real progress on.”

An additional EO from Biden “recommitted” the federal government to “respect Tribal sovereignty.” The Order reads in part:

American Indian and Alaska Native Tribal Nations are sovereign governments recognized under the Constitution of the United States, treaties, statutes, Executive Orders, and court decisions. It is a priority of my Administration to make respect for Tribal sovereignty and self-governance, commitment to fulfilling Federal trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal Nations, and regular, meaningful, and robust consultation with Tribal Nations cornerstones of Federal Indian policy. The United States has made solemn promises to Tribal Nations for more than two centuries. Honoring those commitments is particularly vital now, as our Nation faces crises related to health, the economy, racial justice, and climate change — all of which disproportionately harm Native Americans. History demonstrates that we best serve Native American people when Tribal governments are empowered to lead their communities, and when Federal officials speak with and listen to Tribal leaders in formulating Federal policy that affects Tribal Nations.

Racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders was condemned in another of Biden’s Executive Orders: Advancing inclusion and belonging for people of all races, national origins, and ethnicities is critical to guaranteeing the safety and security of the American people. During the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, inflammatory and xenophobic rhetoric has put Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) persons, families, communities, and businesses at risk. The Federal Government must recognize that it has played a role in furthering these xenophobic sentiments through the actions of political leaders, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin. Such statements have stoked unfounded fears and perpetuated stigma about Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and have contributed to increasing rates of bullying, harassment, and hate crimes against AAPI persons. These actions defied the best practices and guidelines of public health officials and have caused significant harm to AAPI families and communities that must be addressed. No Title Biden signs executive orders on racial equity:*HUD addressing history of discriminatory housing *DOJ will not renew contracts with private prisons*Recommitting federal government to respect Tribal sovereignty*Condemning racism toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders pic.twitter.com/WMvAvRGU22 This past weekend, writers at The Daily Wire highlighted a black podcast host by the name of Kmele Foster who argued on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” that policies concerning “racial equity” has too much of an emphasis on ‘outcomes’ rather than opportunity, lending to ‘great soundbites’ that never fix the problems that exist. He continued saying the focus on “racial equity and a focus disproportionately on outcomes is something that is rather new, but seems to have taken the country by storm,” Foster told Maher. As a “practical example” of “equity versus equality,” Foster highlighted our response to the China-originated novel coronavirus, and politicos’ attempts to racialize medical and financial aid. “We know that the most vulnerable population when it comes to Covid are older people; if I take people over the age of 55, that’s 80% of the deaths. There have been actual conversations about prioritizing people on the basis of their race, because Covid is said to ‘disproportionally impact’ black people relative to white people,” Foster said. “It is a ridiculous proposition,” he asserted, “but it’s a proposition that has found its way in the mouths of governors — here in California, the pages of The New York Times, we’re actively talking about this kind of ridiculous … We can focus on the people who are vulnerable, without making this about race. Making this about race actually only obscures the actual issue…” You can contact Seth through The Liberty Loft’s website. Be sure to subscribe to The Liberty Loft’s newsletter. If you enjoy our content, please consider donating to support The Liberty Loft and conservative media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

